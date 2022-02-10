UrduPoint.com

Guangdong Carbon Market Closes Lower

Umer Jamshaid Published February 10, 2022 | 05:18 PM

Guangdong carbon market closes lower

Carbon emissions allowances closed at 85.94 yuan (13.52 U.S. dollars) per tonne on Thursday, 9.78 percent down from Wednesday, at China Emissions Exchange (Guangzhou), the largest local carbon market in China

GUANGZHOU, Feb. 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :Carbon emissions allowances closed at 85.94 Yuan (13.52 U.S. Dollars) per tonne on Thursday, 9.78 percent down from Wednesday, at China Emissions Exchange (Guangzhou), the largest local carbon market in China.

A total of 21,261 tonnes of allowances were transacted on Thursday, with a turnover of 1.8 million yuan.

The allowances, officially known as Guangdong Emissions Allowances (GDEA), are carbon dioxide emissions caps assigned to companies. Firms whose emissions surpass their share must buy extra quotas from authorities or purchase unused quotas on the market from those that cause less pollution.

Since its opening in December 2013, the market has traded 201.2 million tonnes of GDEA, with a total turnover of 4.7 billion yuan.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange China Guangzhou Buy December Market From Share Billion Million

Recent Stories

US to Host APEC 2023 Summit - White House

US to Host APEC 2023 Summit - White House

2 minutes ago
 China's Liaoning reports 20 new COVID-19 cases

China's Liaoning reports 20 new COVID-19 cases

2 minutes ago
 Turkish Van cats under goes to dozens of academic ..

Turkish Van cats under goes to dozens of academic studies

8 minutes ago
 Maj Gen Dr Zulfiqar's services towards prevention ..

Maj Gen Dr Zulfiqar's services towards prevention of heart diseases remembered

8 minutes ago
 COVID-19 claims 11 more lives, 100 new infections ..

COVID-19 claims 11 more lives, 100 new infections in RWP

8 minutes ago
 vivo’s Latest Smartphone Features Revealed — V ..

Vivo’s Latest Smartphone Features Revealed — V23 5G to Come with ‘Color Ch ..

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>