Guangdong Carbon Market Closes Lower

Faizan Hashmi Published April 07, 2022 | 04:48 PM

Carbon emissions allowances closed at 79.61 yuan (about 12.5 U.S. dollars) per tonne on Thursday, 0.13 percent down from Wednesday, at China Emissions Exchange (Guangzhou), the largest local carbon market in China

GUANGZHOU, April 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2022 ) --:Carbon emissions allowances closed at 79.61 Yuan (about 12.5 U.S. Dollars) per tonne on Thursday, 0.13 percent down from Wednesday, at China Emissions Exchange (Guangzhou), the largest local carbon market in China.

A total of 2,971 tonnes of allowances were transacted on Thursday, with a turnover of 236,524.88 yuan.

The allowances, officially known as Guangdong Emissions Allowances (GDEA), are carbon dioxide emissions caps assigned to companies. Firms whose emissions surpass their share must buy extra quotas from authorities or purchase unused quotas on the market from those that cause less pollution.

Since its opening in December 2013, the market has traded about 202.5 million tonnes of GDEA, with a total turnover of 4.8 billion yuan.

