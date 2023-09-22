Open Menu

Guangdong Carbon Market Closes Lower

Ijaz Ahmad Published September 22, 2023 | 07:06 PM

Guangdong carbon market closes lower

Carbon emissions allowances closed at 69.43 yuan (about 9.68 U.S. dollars) per tonne on Friday, 0.4 percent down from Thursday, at Guangzhou Emissions Exchange, the largest local carbon market in China

GUANGZHOU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22th Sep, 2023 ) -:Carbon emissions allowances closed at 69.43 Yuan (about 9.68 U.S. Dollars) per tonne on Friday, 0.4 percent down from Thursday, at Guangzhou Emissions Exchange, the largest local carbon market in China.
A total of 1,423 tonnes of allowances were transacted on Friday, with a turnover of 98,804.18 yuan.


The allowances, officially known as Guangdong Emissions Allowances (GDEA), are carbon dioxide emissions caps assigned to companies.

Firms whose emissions surpass their share must buy extra quotas from authorities or purchase unused quotas on the market from those that cause less pollution.
Since its opening in December 2013, the market has traded 220.77 million tonnes of GDEA, with a total turnover of 6.16 billion yuan.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange China Guangzhou Buy December Market From Share Billion Million

Recent Stories

Nagelsmann named coach of Euro 2024 hosts Germany

Nagelsmann named coach of Euro 2024 hosts Germany

5 minutes ago
 PPP for specific date for general elections in cou ..

PPP for specific date for general elections in country: Central Information Secr ..

5 minutes ago
 ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 prize money announced

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 prize money announced

19 minutes ago
 Africa sentences exiled ex-leader Bozize to life

Africa sentences exiled ex-leader Bozize to life

19 minutes ago
 Russia says Crimea naval HQ hit in missile attack

Russia says Crimea naval HQ hit in missile attack

19 minutes ago
 Three-member bike lifter gang held; six motorbikes ..

Three-member bike lifter gang held; six motorbikes, cash recovered

39 minutes ago
ICC announces $10m prize pool for ICC Men's Cricke ..

ICC announces $10m prize pool for ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023

47 minutes ago
 ADIB redeems $750 million perpetual Sukuk issued i ..

ADIB redeems $750 million perpetual Sukuk issued in 2018

56 minutes ago
 Etihad Airways earns 3rd consecutive five-star rat ..

Etihad Airways earns 3rd consecutive five-star rating at APEX award

56 minutes ago
 PPP suspends party membership of Sardar Latif Khos ..

PPP suspends party membership of Sardar Latif Khosa

2 hours ago
 COAS, Saudi Chief of General Staff discuss bilater ..

COAS, Saudi Chief of General Staff discuss bilateral ties

2 hours ago
 PHC seals impostor specialist’s clinic

PHC seals impostor specialist’s clinic

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business