GUANGZHOU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2022 ) --:Foreign trade of Guangdong Province, a manufacturing heartland and leading foreign trade player in China, totaled 1.84 trillion Yuan (285.8 billion U.S. Dollars), up 0.6 percent year on year, the provincial customs authority said Thursday.

Its exports grew 2.2 percent year on year to 1.14 trillion yuan, while imports decreased 2 percent to 691.9 billion yuan.

In the first quarter, Guangdong's imports and export to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations amounted to nearly 283.6 billion yuan, up 0.

9 percent, accounting for 15.4 percent of the province's total foreign trade.

Guangdong's trade with the United States grew by 10 percent year on year to 225.2 billion yuan and trade with the European Union also increased during the period.

In the first three months of the year, Guangdong's exports of integrated circuits, automatic data processing equipment and its components, and electrical equipment increased by 16.9 percent, 9.1 percent, and 6.8 percent respectively. Over the same period, its exports of labor-intensive products rose 2.5 percent.