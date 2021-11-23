UrduPoint.com

Guangdong's Foreign Trade Up 18.2 Pct In Jan-Oct

Tue 23rd November 2021

Foreign trade in south China's Guangdong Province rose 18.2 percent year on year in the first 10 months, according to figures released by the provincial bureau of statistics

Foreign trade in south China's Guangdong Province rose 18.2 percent year on year in the first 10 months, according to figures released by the provincial bureau of statistics.

As China's major foreign trade hub, Guangdong's foreign trade volume hit 6.71 trillion Yuan (about 1 trillion U.S.

Dollars) during the Jan-Oct period.

Among them, exports grew 18.9 percent to 4.11 trillion yuan, while imports registered a 17-percent year-on-year increase to 2.6 trillion yuan.

From January to October, general trade in Guangdong grew by 20.4 percent year on year, which was 5.6 percentage points higher than that of processing trade and accounted for 52.4 percent of the province's total, the bureau added.

