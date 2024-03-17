Guangxi's Foreign Trade Hits Record High In Jan-Feb
Muhammad Irfan Published March 17, 2024 | 04:40 PM
NANNING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region touched a new high in foreign trade in the first two months of 2024, local authorities said Sunday.
Guangxi's total imports and exports in January and February hit 109.1 billion Yuan (about 15.4 billion U.S. Dollars), up 18.9 percent year on year.
Exports rose 37.2 percent year on year to 60.59 billion yuan, and imports increased 1.9 percent to 48.51 billion yuan, according to the customs of Nanning, the regional capital.
During the period, the foreign trade of Guangxi's private enterprises reached 73.78 billion yuan, up 43.3 percent, accounting for 67.
6 percent of the region's total.
The rapid growth of Guangxi's foreign trade is mainly attributable to the region's continuous expansion of opening up, according to a customs official.
Official data showed that Guangxi's trade with Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) partner countries reached 80.75 billion yuan in the first two months, an increase of 24.1 percent year on year, contributing to 74 percent of Guangxi's total foreign trade.
Meanwhile, trade between Guangxi and other members of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership totaled 66.39 billion yuan, up 40.3 percent from the same period of the previous year.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 March 2024
Punjab govt plans to privatize public schools
Nadeem Jan calls for 50pc increase in taxation to deter smoking among youth
PSL 9: Abrar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel fined over violation of code of conduct
Minister chairs meeting on roads repair, rehabilitation programme
NTDC to construct a 600 MW solar power project
Roads' mechanical washing starts under clean Punjab programme
IGP, prosecutor general Punjab jointly chair meeting
JRF to provide insulin to underprivileged diabetic patients
Bilawal condemns terrorist attack in North Waziristan
Mir Ali attack martyrs' funeral prayers held at Bannu Cantt
More Stories From Business
-
Cambodia's total public debt reaches 11.24 bln USD as of 20239 minutes ago
-
Dubai’s Al-Matiyah forum empowers global SMEs39 minutes ago
-
Pak-Iran bilateral trade can be increased up to $ 5b: Iranian envoy40 minutes ago
-
Big industry grows by 1.48% in January60 minutes ago
-
'Modern designs, trends crucial for furniture industry'3 hours ago
-
UK-Pakistan Chamber for exploring untapped trade potential3 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 March 20247 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 March 20248 hours ago
-
Nadeem Jan calls for 50pc increase in taxation to deter smoking among youth17 hours ago
-
Minister Shafay visits model bazaar at Johar Town19 hours ago
-
LCCI stresses facilitating taxpayers amidst economic challenges19 hours ago
-
Gold rates decline by Rs.1,050 to Rs.227,500 per tola21 hours ago