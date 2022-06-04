Guar products export witnesses 33.55pc increase

Guar and guar products exports during the first ten months of fiscal year of 2021-22 grew up by 33.55 percent as compared to the exports of the commodity during the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2022 ) :Guar and guar products exports during the first ten months of fiscal year of 2021-22 grew up by 33.55 percent as compared to the exports of the commodity during the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-April 2021-22, Guar and guar products worth US $ 38,778 as compared to exports of $29,037 during the same period of last year.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of furniture increased by 89.34 percent, worth US $8,072 were exported as compared to the exports of US $ 4,263 during the same period of last year.

Meanwhile, Gems exports decreased by 0.81 percent as the exports during current fiscal year recorded worth US $6,078 as compared to the exports during the same period of last year which recorded US $6,128.