Guidelines Being Revised For Effective Utilization Of E&P Companies' Training Fund

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 01:49 PM

The government is in process of revising the guidelines to ensure more effective utilization of E&P companies' training fund in skill development of the petroleum sector workforce and carrying out educational activities in surrounding localities of their respective oil and gas producing fields

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :The government is in process of revising the guidelines to ensure more effective utilization of E&P companies' training fund in skill development of the petroleum sector workforce and carrying out educational activities in surrounding localities of their respective oil and gas producing fields.

"Recently, the Petroleum Division has constituted a committee under the Special Secretary for developing a plan to utilize the Training Fund," a senior official privy to petroleum sector developments told APP.

He said a comprehensive utilization plan was being developed so that the desired objectives of the training fund could be achieved.

Accordingly, he said, "The revision of existing Training Fund Guidelines, including preparation of a training plan for employees of Petroleum Division and Provinces, and a Youth Development Programme to provide scholarships and internships for local inhabitants, is in process.

" As per the Petroleum Exploration & Production (E&P) Policy 2012, the official said, the companies were bound for capacity building of their employees and imparting training to concerned government officials at the Federal and provincial level.

Besides, he said, the companies were required to provide internships/scholarships and training to local inhabitants in different institutions, as per the guidelines issued by the Petroleum Division from time to time.

Answering a question, the official said the training fund was being utilized in accordance with the Petroleum Exploration & Production Policy 2012 and Training Fund Guidelines.

