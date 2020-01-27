UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Guinea Economy Crippled By Protests As Fears For Mining Grow

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 10:00 AM

Guinea economy crippled by protests as fears for mining grow

Conakry, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :Guinea's economy is crumbling after months of mass rallies sparked by fears of a third term for President Alpha Conde, with analysts now even worried about the mighty mining sector.

Businesses have shut and protesters have rained rocks on police stations, looted property, blocked major roads and reportedly stopped trains in their tracks, severely hampering the easy flow of goods across the country.

"Supply is totally disrupted," said Boubacar Barry, an economist and former fisheries minister.

That means rising prices for the population in what is already one of the world's poorest countries despite being rich in natural resources.

"The clearest impact has been the decrease of purchasing power," he said.

Mariama Barry, a supermarket owner in suburban Conakry, said profits had fallen compared to a few months ago.

- 'Better not go to Conakry' - "Everyone is afraid to stock shelves because we don't know what's going to happen tomorrow," she said, adding that she also employs security guards now.

Zeze Guilavogui, a lorry driver, said that transport of fruit and vegetables from the interior had stopped.

"It's better not to go to Conakry than to have your goods looted," he said.

The National Front for the Defence of the Constitution (FNDC), an alliance of opposition groups behind the protests has called for unlimited, nonviolent, protests to stop Conde.

It has urged "mining companies, banks, factories, gas stations and other companies" to suspend activities, a nightmare scenario for Conde, 81, who has been trying to attract foreign investors and diversify the economy.

He told French media in October that the economy had always been the priority during his decade in power.

"We used to import everything," he said.

"Now, we're producing more and more agricultural products, we export cement".

At least 26 civilians and one gendarme have died in the unrest to date, according to an AFP tally, and more protests are expected. The government did not respond to questions from AFP.

- 'Government makes sure' - Guinea's key sector, mining, could be next, with potentially catastrophic consequences, experts say following social media reports of protesters blocking trains carrying quarry.

State revenue from the sector was around $500 million in 2017, according to the Natural Resource Governance Institute, a think tank.

The FNDC's explicit mention of the mining industry amounts to "a written warning", said Herve Lado, a Conakry-based analyst for the institute, although there had been no reports of big disruptions for now.

"When there are political or security issues, the government makes sure that its main source of revenue is preserved," he told AFP.

But the FNDC says the government won't be able to protect mining forever.

In the meantime, union involvement will determine the economic damage to come, Lado said.

"If there are many other trade unions joining the movement, I think they will try many, many actions against mining companies," he said.

FNDC spokesman Abdouramane Sanoh told AFP it was clear the protests were having an impact on the economy.

"The economy is paralysed, people can't market their goods," he said, quickly adding however that drawing international mediation, not crippling the economy, had been the main objective.

Boubacar Barry said the economic and political situation is deeply unsettling for anyone thinking of placing money in the country.

"None of this reassures foreign investors", he said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Police Import Social Media Driver Died Conakry Alliance Guinea Tank Turkish Lira Money October Gas 2017 Market Media From Government Industry Million Opposition

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

40 minutes ago

Arab Monetary Fund announces inclusion of Saudi Ri ..

10 hours ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Indian Embassy&#039;s c ..

11 hours ago

China confirms first case of successful treatment ..

11 hours ago

No cases of coronavirus recorded in Saudi Arabia: ..

11 hours ago

Emirates Institute for Banking to send 25 professi ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.