Gujranwala Expo 2025 starts in Capital to boost local industry, exports

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) A three-day Gujranwala Expo 2025 kicked off here on Friday, showcasing brands from innovation to craftsmanship, to bolster local production, promote exports and strengthen the domestic economy to reduce dependence on imports.

The exhibition, showcasing “Made in Gujranwala” products, was formally inaugurated by Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Industries and Production, Haroon Akhtar Khan during a ceremony, attended by prominent government dignitaries, business leaders, traders and a diverse range of attendees.

The three-day event, running from April 11 to 13, is a premier Business to Business (B2B) trade fair organized by the Gujranwala Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI), providing a platform for industry leaders, businesses, and innovators to connect, explore top-quality products, and discover the latest market trends.

At the expo, over 50 stalls have been set up, showcasing a variety of products, including home appliances, sanitary items, edibles, beauty products, cutlery, LED lights, dresses, plastic goods, paints, and products related to the electrical industry.

“These products (displayed at the exhibition) will not only meet local needs but will also find markets abroad. I believe our market share will grow significantly,” remarked Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb while speaking at the inaugural session.

He said the expo gave a lot of encouragement that Pakistan has such products that are internationally competitive and could become a global brand as we go forward.

The minister said the country needs to exploit the international export market through competitive productivity, adding that the products showcased at the exhibition should not be used only in Pakistan, but also exported to other countries.

He reiterated that the country has moved towards export-led growth and every single sector in this country must have a share in exports.

He highlighted the importance of establishing Expo Center in Islamabad to facilitate different chambers to come together, create awareness and help create the platform to export.

The minister also highlighted the importance of adopting new technology to benefit from various initiatives. He assured that government would support any initiative focused on taking technology forward.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal pledged robust government support for Pakistan’s exporters, envisioning a unified business front that could elevate national exports to $100 billion over the next eight years.

Lauding the Gujranwala Chamber of Commerce and Industry for organizing the event, he vowed to transform Gujranwala into the country’s leading export cluster, citing its legacy of craftsmanship and industrial expertise.

“The business community of Gujranwala represents exceptional skill and dedication,” he remarked, adding “It is time we leverage this potential to reposition ‘Made in Pakistan’ as a globally recognized brand.”

He stressed that the government was actively working to resolve exporters’ challenges and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to fostering a trade-friendly environment.

“The faster our exports grow, the faster we can overcome our national challenges,” and declared that “the exporter who brings in the most foreign exchange will be celebrated as a national hero.”

Calling for greater adoption of modern tools, Iqbal emphasized the need to harness e-commerce and digital platforms to bring local enterprises to the global marketplace.

Earlier, speaking on the occasion, Haroon Akhtar praised the city’s dynamic entrepreneurial spirit, calling Gujranwala the fastest-growing hub for SMEs in Pakistan.

He said that sectors such as ceramics, sanitary ware, plastics, home appliances, and food and beverages are not only flourishing locally but also gaining recognition on the international stage.

Haroon Akhtar highlighted the critical role of SMEs in Pakistan’s economic growth and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to supporting business-friendly policies.

“

The vision of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is centered around creating a facilitative environment for businesses,” he said. “Ease of doing business and establishment of facilitation centers remain a top priority.”

Reflecting on his experience, he expressed admiration for the high-quality products produced in Gujranwala. “I have traveled the world and closely compared international standards — and what I have seen here today in tiles, ceramics, sanitary fittings, and appliances is truly remarkable,” he remarked.

Talking about the performance of economy, the Special Assistant said that due to the existing economic team, interest rates and power tariffs have started to decline, despite challenges. This is making it easier for businesses to scale and compete.”

He expressed strong confidence in Pakistan’s future as an export-driven industrial power, declaring that reducing production costs, aligning tax structures with regional competitors, and supporting exporters were essential steps forward.

“Pakistan is once again on the path to becoming an economic powerhouse, just as it was poised to be in the 1990s.”

He commended the GCCI for organizing an exceptional event and encouraged other industrial cities in Pakistan to host similar expos to boost visibility, attract investment, and foster global partnerships.

“This kind of proactive initiative will shape the future of Pakistan’s exports and industrial growth,” he added.