Muhammad Irfan 10 minutes ago Sun 22nd August 2021 | 07:00 PM

Gujranwala to gain prominent position in engineering export: Razak Dawood

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2021 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood on Sunday Gujranwala industries could gain a prominent position in the export of engineering goods in coming years through increasing the productive manufacturing.

Gujranwala already has a manufacturing base for engineering goods and the government is ready to provide all possible facilities for further innovation and improvement, he said.

The Adviser said this while meeting the President of the Gujranwala Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI), Umar Ashraf Mughal along with other senior business leaders.

Razak Dawood said that the government wants to introduce its non-traditional products, especially engineering goods, in the international market, which has a strong potential to increase Pakistan's exports.

"The government is looking for new markets, especially in the African market, where we need to increase exports of light engineering goods," he said.

He hoped that by the end of the fiscal year 2022 of the current government, the country's exports would reach $40 billion by following the policy of trade diversification in potential trade sectors and markets.

The Adviser said that export diversification, focusing on non-traditional sectors and increasing exports to new markets, including the African market, would not only enhance the volume of the country's exports, but would also help to achieve the export targets.

'Make in Pakistan' is the government's top priority trade policy, which aims to introduce Pakistan's traditional and non-traditional export sectors and local products in the international trade market, he said.

He said that Pakistan now wanted to make a name for itself in the world in non-traditional sectors, including engineering and pharmaceuticals.

"Geographical trade diversification and search for new markets will further increase our exports," he said.

Razak Dawood said that "we have decided to move towards import substitution which will increase our exports and create more industries in the country.

He said that Pakistan was moving towards rapid development due to correct, solid trade and economic policies.

Engineering and steel goods have huge potential to become Pakistan's biggest exports like the other biggest sectors including textile, he said.

"We need economic sustainability for at least next 10 to 15 years to become a significant export hub globally" Razak said.

As soon as the Afghanistan situation would clear, "We will be able to export many Pakistani products to Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and other Central Asian States." he said.

Razak Dawood said that in order to increase the country's exports, the government has entered into different trade agreements with various countries.

The government was trying to increase exports from the country, while reducing imports, he said.

He said that the government was aware of the problems of the steel industry.

The Adviser said that, "I wish that there should be no difference between the tariffs of industrial and commercial importers and the import of raw materials." He said that Gujranwala has good potential in the industry especially the cutlery projects so the focus should be on the export of cutlery.

Meanwhile, President On the occasion, President of the Gujranwala Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI), Umar Ashraf Mughal said that by increasing production in the engineering goods and steel industry in Gujranwala, "we can increase our country's exports.

"Modern machinery and high-tech labor can also increase our industrial production, which is likely to increase employment opportunities at the local level," he said.

The President GCCI said that with government support, "we can achieve a huge potential to boost local industrial growth, which could also improve the country's economy.

He said that in order to increase productivity, there is a need to introduce innovation in the local industrial structure which requires maximum resources from the government.

He said that hopefully that Adviser commerce Razak Dawood would solve the problems of the business community of Gujranwala so as to increase the local industrial production and increase the exports of the country.

More Stories From Business

