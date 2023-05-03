A representative delegation of Gujrat Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) led by former Gujrat Mayor Haji Nasir Mehmood here on Wednesday met with Caretaker Provincial Minister of Industries and Trade SM Tanveer to discuss the issues faced by Gujrat industrialists

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :A representative delegation of Gujrat Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) led by former Gujrat Mayor Haji Nasir Mehmood here on Wednesday met with Caretaker Provincial Minister of Industries and Trade SM Tanveer to discuss the issues faced by Gujrat industrialists.

The delegation requested the constitution of a board for the Small Industrial Estate in Gujrat, the regularization of some plots in the estate, and the establishment of a new industrial estate in the district.

The minister assured the delegation that their problems would be resolved and emphasized the importance of industrialization as a means to alleviate the economic problems of the country.

The caretaker government was following an effective strategy to accelerate industrialization in the short term, he added. As a representative of the industrialists, he assured them that he would always be available to address their concerns. Furthermore, industrialization was essential for addressing the issue of unemployment, as industries created more jobs. The caretaker government was taking necessary steps to expedite the process of industrialization in Punjab, he concluded.

The delegation included the GCCI President Sikandar Ishaq Razi, Chairman PPMA Haji Zahid, former chairman PPMA Zaman Iqbal and others.