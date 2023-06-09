UrduPoint.com

Gulburg Greens To Continue Support ICCI In Business Development

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :Intelligence Bureau Employees Cooperative Housing Society (Gulberg Greens) President Tariq Mehmood here on Friday said that the society continues its cooperation with the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) in national development, export promotion, and organizing social and cultural events.

While talking to President ICCI Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari during his visit to the chamber of commerce, he said that construction of the Expo Center in Islamabad was a long-standing project of ICCI, adding that Gulberg Greens was fully cooperating with the chamber in that regard.

He said that agreement regarding the construction of the expo center will be finalized between the two organizations within a week as it was very important for industrial and national development.

He said that China has developed rapidly through similar expos.

Speaking on this occasion, President ICCI Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari said that there were expo centers in Karachi, Lahore, and other big cities, adding that Islamabad is the most important diplomatic, governmental, parliamentary, and commercial center, but it still lacks the facility of an expo center.

We intended to establish an expo center in Gulbarg Greens, which is located at the most important location of Islamabad, he said adding that with this project, the importance of the society will increase and its role in the country's business activities will also increase.

