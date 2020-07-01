UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gulf Economies To Shrink 7.6% Over Virus, Oil Slump: IMF

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 02:22 AM

Gulf economies to shrink 7.6% over virus, oil slump: IMF

The Gulf states' economies could contract by 7.6 percent this year in their deepest decline in decades, as the coronavirus and low oil prices take their toll, a top IMF official said Tuesday

Dubai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ):The Gulf states' economies could contract by 7.6 percent this year in their deepest decline in decades, as the coronavirus and low oil prices take their toll, a top IMF official said Tuesday.

The new projection for the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) is dramatically worse than the 2.7 percent contraction the IMF forecast just two months ago.

Oil revenues in the GCC, the Gulf Arab monarchies which supply nearly a fifth of the world's crude, are also expected to decline by $200 billion in 2020, said Jihad Azour, director of the IMF's Middle East and Central Asia Department.

"The oil sector will shrink sharply by around 7.0 percent and it will be accompanied by a drop in the non-oil sector also," he said in a webinar on the prospects for a post-coronavirus recovery in the region.

Azour however predicted a faster rebound in 2021 as Gulf economies grow by 2.5 percent -- "a full 10 percent turnaround".

The GCC comprises regional powerhouse Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates along with Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman and Qatar.

Azour said that oil prices in real terms (adjusted for inflation) dropped to their lowest level since 1973 earlier this year before recovering partially following a deal among major exporters to slash production.

The IMF last week kept its projections for Brent oil prices unchanged at around $36 a barrel, almost half of last year's average.

Azour said the sharp drop in oil prices and the impact of the pandemic would lead to more debt in GCC economies, a problem he warned must be tackled.

In its World Economic Outlook released last week, the IMF projected the Saudi economy, the largest in the region, would shrink by 6.8 percent -- the lowest growth in more than three decades.

The governor of the Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority, the central bank, Ahmed al-Kholifey downplayed the projection as too gloomy.

"We see the IMF forecast as more pessimistic than our projections or even the (experts') consensus," Kholifey told the virtual forum, although he declined to provide figures.

Saudi Arabia's General Authority of Statistics published figures on Tuesday showing that the kingdom's economy shrank by 1.0 percent in the first quarter.

Kholifey however acknowledged that the second-quarter performance would be weaker.

oh/sls/par

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

IMF World Governor Jihad Kuwait Oman Oil Saudi Bank Qatar Lead Bahrain Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Middle East 2020 Top Asia Billion Arab Coronavirus

Recent Stories

MoHAP, &quot;Make a Wish&quot; Foundation grant wi ..

24 minutes ago

Community Solidarity Fund Against COVID-19 sponsor ..

2 hours ago

Strong management of COVID-19 outbreak repercussio ..

2 hours ago

Ground station opens to track satellite built by A ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed raises value of prizes of 16th L ..

3 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed announces conclusion of Phase ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.