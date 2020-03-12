Gulf stock markets slide with Riyadh down more than 4%

Stock markets in energy-rich Gulf states tumbled Thursday with Saudi shares down more than 4.0 percent following worldwide losses amid fears over the coronavirus pandemic and an oil price war

Dubai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :Stock markets in energy-rich Gulf states tumbled Thursday with Saudi shares down more than 4.0 percent following worldwide losses amid fears over the coronavirus pandemic and an oil price war.

Dubai Financial Market dived more than 7.0 percent at the open on the last trading day of the week. Abu Dhabi shares dropped 6.0 percent.