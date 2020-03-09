Gulf stocks nosedive after oil prices crash

Stock markets in the energy-rich Gulf states nosedived at the start of trading Monday after oil prices crashed amid a price war in the global market

Kuwait's Premier index tumbled 9.5 percent and trading was suspended, while Dubai Financial Market dropped 9.

0 percent and Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange shedded 7.1 percent.

Oil prices crashed at the opening on Monday after OPEC and its allies failed to reach an agreement on production cuts.