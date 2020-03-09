Gulf Stocks Nosedive After Oil Prices Crash
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 12:09 PM
Stock markets in the energy-rich Gulf states nosedived at the start of trading Monday after oil prices crashed amid a price war in the global market
Dubai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 )
Kuwait's Premier index tumbled 9.5 percent and trading was suspended, while Dubai Financial Market dropped 9.
0 percent and Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange shedded 7.1 percent.
Oil prices crashed at the opening on Monday after OPEC and its allies failed to reach an agreement on production cuts.