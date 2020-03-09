UrduPoint.com
Gulf Stocks Nosedive After Oil Prices Crash

Mon 09th March 2020

Dubai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ):Stock markets in the energy-rich Gulf states were battered on Monday as oil prices crashed amid a price war after crude producers failed to reach a deal on output.

All the seven Gulf Arab markets were in the red for the second day in a row, with the Saudi Tadawul bourse sliding by 9.4 percent at start before recovering some of the losses.

The Saudi market was trading down 6.1 percent at mid-session with the energy giant Saudi Aramco sliding 6.8 percent after slumping 10 percent at the start.

In the past two days, some $270 billion were shaved off the capital value of the largest listed firm in the world. Its capitalisation stands at $1.49 trillion, way below the $2 trillion sought by the kingdom.

Kuwait's Premier index tumbled 10.3 percent and trading was suspended for the second day in a row, while the All-Shares Index lost 8.6 percent.

Dubai Financial Market dropped 8.3 percent at close, its worst level in seven years but authorities suspended trading in most leading stocks after slumping the maximum daily limit of 10 percent.

Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange shed 8.1 percent to a four-year low, while the Qatar Stock Exchange was down 9.7 percent.

The tiny bourses of Oman and Bahrain dipped 5.6 percent and 5.8 percent, respectively.

The seven bourses took a first beating Sunday, the first trading day of the week, shedding tens of billions of dollars from their values, with Saudi Arabia tumbling by 8.3 percent.

Oil prices are so sensitive for the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) alliance as they generate between 70 percent and 90 percent of public revenues.

The crash in oil prices comes at a time when all the six nations -- Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates -- have been struggling to meet persistent budget deficit as they resort to austerity measures.

