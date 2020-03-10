Gulf stocks rally as oil prices recover

Stock markets in the energy-rich Gulf states made a strong rebound at opening Tuesday, recovering some territory as the oil price bounced after heavy losses

Dubai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :Stock markets in the energy-rich Gulf states made a strong rebound at opening Tuesday, recovering some territory as the oil price bounced after heavy losses.

The rally was led by Dubai Financial Market which surged 5.5 percent while its sister Abu Dhabi market rose 4.2 percent. The Kuwait and Qatar stock markets also made a strong comeback after steep declines in recent sessions.