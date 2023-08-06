Open Menu

Gurad Agriculture�Services Selected To Export Red Chillies To China

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 06, 2023 | 04:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2023 ) :The Chinese company Litong Food has selected Guard Agricultural Research and Services under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) framework for the import of red chilli cultivated in Pakistan with Chinese collaboration on buyback policy.

The selection was made in the wake of a recent memorandum of understanding on the protocol of phytosanitary signed in Islamabad during a 3-day visit of Chinese Vice Premier, said CEO of Guard Agricultural Research and Services Shahzad Ali Malik.

In a press statement received here Sunday, he said that the company was selected after thorough scrutiny for import of red chilli cultivated in Pakistan with Chinese collaboration on buyback policy.

He said, "After successfully promoting the sowing of hybrid rice in Pakistan which brought prosperity to the farmers and enhanced the crop size, we will join hands with another Chinese food giant Litong Food to encourage the cultivation of high-yielding hybrid chillies in Pakistan in the areas of south Punjab and interior Sindh.

" He said, "Both companies will sign a deal to have technical collaboration on hybrid chilli and subsequent export of chilli to China under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in the coming international food and agriculture expo being held in Karachi from August 10-12 where Guard is exhibiting along with Longping and Litong Food." He said "Hybrid chilli seed will be provided by Peppara Seeds China along with technical support for commercial cultivation and buyback of dried chilli for export to China will be through Litong Food." He said, "Pakistan-China collaboration in the agricultural sector, particularly in the development of new varieties of hybrid seeds in the private sector has significant benefits for both countries."Shahzad Ali Malik said, "Hybrid chilli gives three picking per sowing and a production of 600 maunds per acre in contrast to traditional varieties which give only 200 maunds per acre."

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Islamabad Import Punjab China Agriculture Company Visit CPEC August Sunday From

