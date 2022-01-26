UrduPoint.com

Guterres Urges Int'l. Community To Suspend Rules, Conditions Restricting Afghan Economy

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2022) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday urged the international community to suspend any rules and conditions that restrict the economy of Afghanistan.

"We need to suspend the rules and conditions that constrict not only Afghanistan's economy, but our life-saving operations," Guterres said in a UN Security Council meeting. "At this moment of maximum need, these rules must be seriously reviewed."

