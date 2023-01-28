Gwadar airport to be inaugurated soon: Alauddin Marri

Alauddin Marri, former caretaker Chief Minister Balochistan and prominent businessman on Saturday said that "Gwadar is the future business hub of the country and its airport would be soon inaugurated

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2023 ) :Alauddin Marri, former caretaker Chief Minister Balochistan and prominent businessman on Saturday said that "Gwadar is the future business hub of the country and its airport would be soon inaugurated.

He said this while exchanging views with President of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari during his visit to�ICCI, said a press release issued by the ICCI, here.

Alauddin Marri said that the coastal areas of Balochistan, including Gwadar, Turbat and Makran had not been connected with the national grid as yet and added that 100 MW of electricity would soon be supplied to these areas from Iran.

He said that�Gwadar offered�huge�business opportunities�to�both local and foreign Investors�in many sectors. Sectors such as�service industries,�fisheries, petrochemical, tourism, trade logistics,�processing and manufacturing industries�like�assembling of oil storage, refining, transport equipment, ship breaking, food and building materials�processing, home appliances manufacturing,�electronics, and�IT industry.

He said that it was a good time for potential investors to move to Gwadar and take advantage of its economic potential. He invited the�ICCI�delegation to visit Speaking at the occasion, Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari welcomed Alauddin Marri, and assured�the ICCI�would take a delegation to Balochistan to meet with the chief minister, governor, and Corps Commander Quetta and explore business opportunities in Gwadar.

He said that the pace of all development works in Gwadar, including special economic zones, and other required infrastructure should be expedited so that business and investment activities could be started.

He said that Balochistan is endowed with plenty of natural resources and the government should focus on providing all required facilities to the potential investors to enhance investment that would reduce poverty & unemployment and bring prosperity to the province.

SHA