Gwadar Chamber Delegation Visits SCCI
Muhammad Irfan Published May 26, 2025 | 09:42 PM
Gwadar Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Jeehund Hoth along with a delegation visited the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI)
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) Gwadar Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Jeehund Hoth along with a delegation visited the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI).
Senior Vice President (SVP) Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Waseem Shahbaz Lodhi warmly welcomed the distinguished guests.
During the visit, both sides engaged in productive dialogue aimed at enhancing trade cooperation and exploring mutual opportunities for economic growth.
A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was formally signed to foster institutional collaboration and strengthen inter-chamber linkages across Pakistan.
Recent Stories
UAE ranks sixth in Asian Women's Club rankings
New documentary reignites controversy surrounding Designer Mehmood Bhatti
EU, US agree to fast track trade negotiations
International conference on Islamophobia kicks off in Baku
Kashmiris wont compromise on their UN-pledged right to self-determination. Dr. F ..
Construction work on M-6, M-10 projects to begin soon: Aleem Khan
President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry calls on Special Assistant ..
Shaheen Shah Afridi to captain Team of HBL PSL X
Nosherwani reviews preparations of Balochistan budget 2025-26
UAE hosts 39th International COSPAS-SARSAT Meeting on Search and Rescue Operatio ..
ATC grants police another chance to conduct tests on PTI founder in May 9 riot c ..
Macron Responds to Viral Video of Alleged Slap by French first lady
More Stories From Business
-
President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry calls on Special Assistant to the Prime Ministe ..6 minutes ago
-
Gold prices go down in Pakistan after fluctuations in int’l market2 hours ago
-
Gwadar chamber delegation visits SCCI2 minutes ago
-
Gold prices decrease Rs.2,600 to Rs.351,500 per tola4 hours ago
-
Rupee sheds 08 paisa against US Dollar3 hours ago
-
PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 881 points5 hours ago
-
Pakistan ADB forge strategic partnership to boost climate resilience3 hours ago
-
Aurangzeb urges nation to show unity on economic front like it did against recent aggression3 hours ago
-
Privatization of SOEs would be accelerated: Finance Minister7 hours ago
-
PM appoints Bilal bin Saqib as Special Assistant on Blockchain, Crypto currency7 hours ago
-
Navigating high inflation & slow growth: How ECB policy shapes the eurozone’s timid progress9 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates11 hours ago