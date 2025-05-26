Open Menu

Gwadar Chamber Delegation Visits SCCI

Muhammad Irfan Published May 26, 2025 | 09:42 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) Gwadar Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Jeehund Hoth along with a delegation visited the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI).

Senior Vice President (SVP) Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Waseem Shahbaz Lodhi warmly welcomed the distinguished guests.

During the visit, both sides engaged in productive dialogue aimed at enhancing trade cooperation and exploring mutual opportunities for economic growth.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was formally signed to foster institutional collaboration and strengthen inter-chamber linkages across Pakistan.

