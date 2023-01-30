UrduPoint.com

Gwadar Customs Collected Rs 7 Bln As Duty In First Six Months

Model Customs Collectorate Gwadar has collected Rs 7 billion against the set target of 5 billion rupees in the form of customs duty during the first six months of the current financial year (July 2022 to January 2023)

The Collector Model Customs Collectorate Gwadar Raza Dashti, while talking during a press briefing, said that the total collection of all kinds of duties and taxes from July to January of the fiscal year was 17.5 billion rupees.

The Collector Model Customs Collectorate Gwadar Raza Dashti, while talking during a press briefing, said that the total collection of all kinds of duties and taxes from July to January of the fiscal year was 17.5 billion rupees.

He said that Pakistan Customs is on the front line at borders, ports, airports and highways to protect our country from smuggling of prohibited goods, drugs, Currency, alcohol, obscenity and other items.

"We ensure the implementation of government policies to combat the smuggling of commercial cargo to protect our industry and thereby secure employment," he added.

He said that the role of Customs is constantly evolving and Pakistan Customs has been outstanding in responding to the changing nature of border management.

