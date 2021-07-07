UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gwadar Free Zone Phase-I Creates 1200 Jobs: Asim Bajwa

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 13 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 06:20 PM

Gwadar Free Zone phase-I creates 1200 jobs: Asim Bajwa

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :Chairman China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Lt. Gen. (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa Wednesday said the Gwadar Free Zone Phase-I was fully operational now that had so far created over 1200 jobs.

Talking to media persons here, the chairman said that the development of Gwadar port and industrial zones would have a massive impact on the local as well as national economy.

He said COVID-19 was a big challenge for the CPEC from which "we have successfully come out and now it will develop with even higher pace".

Asim Bajwa said he was personally monitoring each and every project under CPEC besides he was also streamlining the operational issues of the mega project.

"Security situation for the CPEC projects is much better now and not a single project has stopped due to security reasons", he added.

He said majority issues were from cross the borders therefore 60 percent fencing work with Afghanistan and Iran had been completed.

To a question, he said there was no delay in development work of any of the projects and that the trust level of Chinese investors on the CPEC projects was increasing.

Bajwa said the unemployment rate in areas along the Western route was much higher, but with the construction of the Route, the people of the areas would get huge job opportunities.

He said the fishermen in Gwadar were being given special attention due to which their income would increase considerably.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Afghanistan Iran China Job CPEC Gwadar Media From Pace (Pakistan) Limited Jobs

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs completes 2nd phase of Innovation Le ..

2 minutes ago

Expo 2020 Dubai will foresee future full of opport ..

4 minutes ago

EDB, Mashreq Bank join hands on credit guarantee p ..

4 minutes ago

LUMS hosts online convocation ceremony to honour t ..

12 minutes ago

U.S. Embassy Islamabad and the Karakoram Internati ..

18 minutes ago

Economy in the EU, euro area is set to expand by 4 ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.