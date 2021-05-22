Gwadar port becoming hub of economic activities

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :Despite COVID-19 in the country, work on China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects in Gwadar is going fast and it is moving forward to become a hub of economic activities in the country.

The Gwadar port is moving forward to become hub of activities in various sectors including logistic, trade, new industries, science, technology, culture and education, an official in Gwadar Port Authority said.

He said the Gwadar Port has now become operational while work on the Eastbay Expressway in Gwadar is in final stage that would be completed by October 2021.

The 14.5 kilometers offshore expressway has already been completed while the remaining 4.5 KM onshore road is under construction and 92 percent of work has been completed.

The project which is being executed under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), created 2000 direct.

The Expressway will connect the port with the second phase of the Free Trade Zone (FTZ) which will facilitate the business climate of the zone and the port alike.

The expressway will also provide Primary connectivity of the port and its free zone with the network of national highways.

Similarly the official said Gwadar port is the closest sea port to for Afghanistan, Tajikistan and other Central Asian states countries, therefore it would become center of regional shipping and logistics.

For the first time, transit trade with Afghanistan was started through Gwadar Port and DAP urea was transported to Afghanistan via Pakistan port instead of any other country's sea port.

The official told APP that investment in Gwadar Free Zone was increasing at fast pace and despite COVID-19, four plants and workshops have been completed which would become operational by end of current year.

Likewise, 12 new investors were registered in the free zone recently and with this the total number of investors has reached to 56.

The official said that under the vision of Prime Minister to promote trade and exports, Pakistan Customs have started work of cargo clearance in Gwadar Free Zone and cleared consignments of H.K Sun Corporation and the cleared consignment would be exported from Pakistan after remanufacturing.

The H.K.Sun Corporation is the first enterprise that has started production and processing in Gwadar Free Zone.

Further, the official informed that a number of new companies are also willing to start work in the Gwadar Free Zone.