Gwadar Port Development Imperative To Promote Regional Progress: Miftah

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 01, 2022 | 12:11 AM

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Miftah Ismail here on Tuesday termed the development of Gwadar Port and Gwadar Free Zone area as important node of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), having huge potential for economic development and progress of the region

The minister was talking to Chairman China Overseas Ports Holding Company Pakistan (Pvt.) Ltd, Zhang Baozhong who called on him at Finance Division.

The minister extended warm welcome to Zhang Baozhong and highlighted deep-rooted friendly ties between Pakistan and China, according to statement issued by finance ministry.

He lauded the technical support provided by the Chinese company for development of region's most strategically well located port of Pakistan.

The minister appreciated the endeavors of the company and assured complete support and cooperation by the government in deepening the economic, trade and investment cooperation.

On the occasion, Zhang Baozhong acknowledged the significant opportunities and enormous potential of Gwadar deep sea port in the economic prosperity of Pakistan and the region and shared that their company was interested in enhancement of further cooperation in fields of maritime and logistics.

He also elaborated on the development of Gwadar port and said his company was looking forward for further cooperation from the government.

Both the dignitaries also discussed and took decisions on important issues for the development of port and broadening the mutual cooperation.

