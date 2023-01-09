Gwadar port receives import of Urea fertilizer

The Gwadar Port started receiving import of 200,000 tonnes of Urea Fertilizer for the government sector, said a statement issued by the Directorate of Public Relations on Monday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) :The Gwadar Port started receiving import of 200,000 tonnes of Urea Fertilizer for the government sector, said a statement issued by the Directorate of Public Relations on Monday.

It termed urea fertilizer import a significant development at the beginning of 2023 that would help the Gwadar Port to establish itself as a regional logistics hub.

The port started processing of urea fertilizer when the bulk care container ship called Ultra ester Bazi anchored at the Gwadar Port yesterday, with a shipment of 32,000 tonnes of urea.

It further said that the total import would be completed in three phases, while the clearing service provider Makran Traders and Ship Clearing agents were locals. "This shows the Gwadar Port is providing large scale business and employment opportunities to the local people."