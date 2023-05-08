Gwadar port surpasses other ports in Pakistan in shipping & processing of wheat

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ) :Gwadar Port proved its operational capability by successfully handling all the stages of processing 0.45 million metric tons of wheat imported from Russia.

Nine ships from Russia anchored from March 2 to May 3 carrying 450,000 metric tons of wheat, an official of the Gwadar Shipping Clearing Agents Association (GSCAA) said.

He said that Gwadar port has surpassed other ports in Pakistan in shipping and processing of wheat.

He said that Gwadar port was more economical than other ports like KPT and Qasim ports as these two ports were always congested and ships face frequent demurrage and high storage charges.

He said that there were no demurrage and storage charges at Gwadar port, along with the fastest stevedoring services saying all stages of discharge and delivery have been successful since the first ship anchored in the first week of March.

All loading, off-loading and transportation were done by Pakistani manpower, Instead of manual handling, the web-based One Customs Clearance System (WeBOC) was used for processing wheat from Gwadar port, he said.

He said that at Gwadar Port, WeBOC ensured automation, standardization and harmonization of all trade procedures and logistics services under the Pakistan Single Window (PSW).

He said that China Gwadar Port Authority, Overseas Ports Holding Company, Trading Corporation of Pakistan, Pakistan Agricultural Storage and Services Corporation Limited, Pakistan Customs and National Logistics Cell, Gwadar Free Zone, and Gwadar International Terminals Limited have made sure that worked in harmony According to Gwadar International Terminals Limited, the import of wheat using Gwadar port was a new milestone as it would boost commercial activities in Gwadar.

Representatives of the Ministry of Ports and Shipping suggest that after the successful handling of wheat, the government would use the port for more international shipments.

He said that the government intended to support Gwadar port by ensuring export and import, cargo delivery and Afghan transit trade.