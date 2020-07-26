Gwadar to soon become global port city: Asim Bajwa

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Lt. Gen (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa on Sunday said that development activities at Gwadar port were picking up to make it a world class port city.

In his tweet, Asim Bajwa said that Gwadar had huge potential to become a global city and a vibrant port.

Asim Bajwa who also heads China Pakistan Economic Corridor Authority, said development activities in South Balochistan were also in progress.

"Current focus is on building roads for better connectivity and socio economic development of the area."Asim Bajwa said Hoshab-Awaran-Khuzdar and Awaran-Bela roads were in focus to transform this region.