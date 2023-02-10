UrduPoint.com

Gwadar's Multiple Mega Projects Benefiting Masses; Official

Sumaira FH Published February 10, 2023 | 08:44 PM

The multiple mega projects of Gwadar under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) are benefiting the local masses of the port city, said an official of Gwadar Development Authority here Friday

"The mega projects that have been completed include GDA hospital, Gwadar Eastbay Expressway, provision of water to Gwadar city, linking Gwadar to the national electricity grid, establishment of University of Gwadar, Gwadar Safe City project, fishing jetty, international level stadiums and certain other projects in the socio-economic domain".

The construction work on modern hospital in Gwadar would ensure best healthcare facilities for the local people, he said and added that the second mega project of Gwadar Eastbay Expressway had connected Gwadar Port to Makran coastal highway which was a six-lane expressway.

Under the CPEC, the official said the Balochistan government has also completed multiple projects for the provision of clean water and its fair distribution in the coastal town of Gwadar.

Moreover, multiple projects including, implementing water supply scheme, distribution system, desalination plant, sewerage collection system and treatment plant were also underway at full pace as planned in the Master Plan of Gwadar. The installation of water pipeline from Ankara Dam to Jiwani would ensure uninterrupted supply of water to the residents of the area under the mega schemes of CPEC, the official told.

Moreover, he said the desalination plants under CPEC were also near completion in Gwadar that would fulfill the remaining water needs of the port city.

