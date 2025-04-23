Habib Arif Posted As DG Culture & Tourism Authority
Umer Jamshaid Published April 23, 2025 | 07:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) The provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has transferred the Managing Director (MD) Small Industries Development board (SIDB) Habib Ullah Arif and posted him as Director General (DG) Culture and Tourism Authority (CTA) with immediate effect, said a notification issued here by KP Establishment.
Habib Ullah Arif has the reputation of an honest and professional civil servant has served the province on various posts. He has also served as Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mardan.
The stakeholders of the culture and tourism sectors have welcomed his posting as DG KP CTA and termed it a good omen for the promotion of tourism in the province.
APP/aqk
