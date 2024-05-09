Habib Arif Posted As MD SIDB KP
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 09, 2024 | 10:19 PM
Habibullah Arif (PMS BS-19) Additional Secretary, Science and Technology & Information Technology Department has been transferred and posted as Managing Director (MD) Small Industries Development Board (SIDB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with immediate effect, said a notification by the Establishment Department here on Thursday
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) Habibullah Arif (PMS BS-19) Additional Secretary, Science and Technology & Information Technology Department has been transferred and posted as Managing Director (MD) Small Industries Development board (SIDB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with immediate effect, said a notification by the Establishment Department here on Thursday.
The order has been issued under Section-10 of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Civil Servants Act, 1973.
APP/aqk
Recent Stories
Punjab CM Maryam visits Jinnah House in connection with May 9
NA speaker strongly condemns killing of 7 innocent workers in Gwadar
Govt cracks down on crop residue burning
Lawyers observe strike
Pakistan takes on Ireland in inaugural T20I series on Friday
ICCI organize ceremony to express solidarity with Armed Forces of Pakistan
Religious affairs ministry awards top talent in Hifz-o-Qirat competition
Commissioner for stern action over dengue larvae
2 outlaws arrests in separate alleged encounters
Khana Badosh café to host session on ‘pages of autobiography’ on May 12
Collaborating with Sindh Government, KMC extends operations to 50 towns": Mayor ..
Minister stress introduction of market oriented education for youth
More Stories From Business
-
ICCI organize ceremony to express solidarity with Armed Forces of Pakistan19 minutes ago
-
Finance minister highlights economy-stabilizing efforts3 minutes ago
-
Call for Tobacco Tax Increase to Safeguard Child Rights and Public Health58 minutes ago
-
IPAK to raise Rs. 1.77b in book building process3 minutes ago
-
Spanish bank BBVA goes hostile in Sabadell takeover bid17 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves surge over $ 14.45 billion17 minutes ago
-
Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, Ahad Khan Cheema chairs meeting with EDCF, Country Programme ..2 hours ago
-
London, Frankfurt stocks hit record highs on rate-cut hopes2 hours ago
-
Joint efforts imperative to address agriculture sector issues: minister2 hours ago
-
London, Frankfurt stocks hit record highs on rate-cut hopes3 hours ago
-
Spain vows to block BBVA's hostile bid for rival bank3 hours ago
-
Spain vows to block BBVA's hostile bid for rival bank3 hours ago