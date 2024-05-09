Open Menu

Habib Arif Posted As MD SIDB KP

Published May 09, 2024

Habib Arif posted as MD SIDB KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) Habibullah Arif (PMS BS-19) Additional Secretary, Science and Technology & Information Technology Department has been transferred and posted as Managing Director (MD) Small Industries Development board (SIDB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with immediate effect, said a notification by the Establishment Department here on Thursday.

The order has been issued under Section-10 of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Civil Servants Act, 1973.

More Stories From Business