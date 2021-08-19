UrduPoint.com

Hackers Attack Warm Wallets Of Japanese Cryptocurrency Exchange Liquid

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 19th August 2021 | 10:30 PM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2021) Japanese cryptocurrency exchange Liquid said on Thursday that a number of its warm wallets had been hacked.

"We are sorry to announce that #LiquidGlobal warm wallets were compromised, we are moving assets into the cold wallet," the exchange wrote on Twitter.

The company began an investigation into the attack, cooperating with other exchanges to freeze and recover funds.

Later, the exchange specified that hackers moved around $91 million of crypto assets, $16 million of which were frozen thanks to the assistance of the crypto community and other exchanges. 

