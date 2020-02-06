UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hafeez Chairs Meeting To Discuss Power Sector Issues

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 09:36 PM

Hafeez chairs meeting to discuss power sector issues

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh on Thursday chaired a meeting here at the Finance Division to discuss issues related to the power sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh on Thursday chaired a meeting here at the Finance Division to discuss issues related to the power sector.

The meeting, which was attended by Minister for Energy, Adviser to PM on Petroleum, Secretary Energy and Secretary Finance, discussed different proposals were related to how monthly, quarterly and yearly adjustments should be treated and a uniform tariff could be given to the consumers for a period of 12 to 18 months to save them from the inflationary pressures.

It also deliberated on tariff proposals for the industrial sector, a Finance Ministry press release said.

Dr Hafeez Shaikh asked the Energy Division to take input from other stakeholders as well to build a final proposal with the objective of saving the energy consumers from inflationary pressures and providing ease by gradual reduction in the prevailing tariffs.

He urged the participants to firm up their proposals further with valuable input from other stakeholders before final approval by the competent forum (ECC).

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister From

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid, Hamdan bin Mohammed attend we ..

26 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Senegalese Foreign Min ..

41 minutes ago

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Thursday 06 ..

5 minutes ago

Sindh High Court rejects Irrigation Dept.'s dossie ..

5 minutes ago

Fire erupts at Giga Mall

5 minutes ago

Senate body informed about steps to mainstream rel ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.