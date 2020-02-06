Hafeez chairs meeting to discuss power sector issues

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh on Thursday chaired a meeting here at the Finance Division to discuss issues related to the power sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh on Thursday chaired a meeting here at the Finance Division to discuss issues related to the power sector.

The meeting, which was attended by Minister for Energy, Adviser to PM on Petroleum, Secretary Energy and Secretary Finance, discussed different proposals were related to how monthly, quarterly and yearly adjustments should be treated and a uniform tariff could be given to the consumers for a period of 12 to 18 months to save them from the inflationary pressures.

It also deliberated on tariff proposals for the industrial sector, a Finance Ministry press release said.

Dr Hafeez Shaikh asked the Energy Division to take input from other stakeholders as well to build a final proposal with the objective of saving the energy consumers from inflationary pressures and providing ease by gradual reduction in the prevailing tariffs.

He urged the participants to firm up their proposals further with valuable input from other stakeholders before final approval by the competent forum (ECC).