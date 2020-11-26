Hafeez expresses confidence on P&P Commission for streamlining basic pay

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :Advisor to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr. Abdul Hafeez Sheikh Thursday expressed confidence that the Pay and Pension Commission would come up with a financially viable solution to streamline the basic pay scales of government employees, admissible allowances and pensions.

Addressed the inaugural meeting of the Pay and Pension Commission 2020, the advisor said the Commission would follow a consultative process to resolve the burgeoning expenditure on the government exchequer, according to press statement issued by the Finance Ministry here .

The Commission is headed by Nargis Sethi and is composed of senior professionals from the Public and Private sectors as well as serving Federal and Provincial Secretaries, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan and other senior officials of all the governments.

The advisor said that the current model for disbursement of pay and pensions was not sustainable.

While assuring the Commission his full support, the advisor recommended to the Commission that the government was willing to consider Commission's recommendation even prior to the finalisation of the Report.

On the occasion, Chairperson of the Pay & Pension Commission, Nargis Sethi, briefed the participants about the rationale and mandate of the Commission.

She explained that the Commission would review the existing pay and pension structures, allowances, perks and facilities and also to evaluate possibilities of their monetization.

The Chairperson outlined formation of sub-committees which have been assigned terms of reference to deliberate on prevailing pay and pension system across the country.

The success of the P & P Commission is dependent on provision of reliable & authentic data in a timely manner from all concerned, she stressed.