UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hafeez For Proactive Measures To Control Price Hike

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 07:40 PM

Hafeez for proactive measures to control price hike

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh Monday emphasized the provincial governments and all other concerned authorities to take immediate proactive measures to control increase in prices.

The Advisor was chairing meeting of National Price Monitoring Committee (NPMC) here, according to a press statement issued by the Finance Ministry here.

Among others, the meeting was attended by Minister for Industries and Production, Hammad Azhar, Adviser to the PM on Commerce Abdul Razaq Dawood, SAPM on Revenue Dr. Waqar Masood, Federal Secretary Finance, Federal Secretary National food Security and Research, Secretary Industries and Production, Secretary Commerce, Chairman TCP, Chairperson CCP and Managing Director Utility Stores Corporation while the provincial Chief Secretaries joined the meeting through video link.

The adviser urged the representatives of the provincial governments to strictly monitor the difference between retail and wholesale prices in various commodities to ensure availability of the essential items for the consumers at affordable price.

According to the statement, the NPMC reviewed the price trend of the essential commodities namely wheat flour, sugar, tomatoes, onions, vegetable ghee, potatoes and chicken on weekly basis.

The Finance Secretary, while presenting the price trend of essential commodities, informed that according to latest SPI released by PBS, there was decline in the prices of wheat flour, sugar, onions while the prices of tomatoes, potatoes and chicken have slightly increased.

It was informed that prices of vegetable ghee have remained unchanged. The committee was also informed about the price variation among the provinces and the profit margin between wholesale and the retail.

It was also briefed that sufficient quantities were available across the country.

On the occasion, Chief Secretary Sindh informed that Atta and sugar prices have declined in the province which would further stabilize in coming weeks.

He also briefed that the Sindh government has established fair price shops to provide relief to general public. However, the chicken prices were slightly increasing and they are taking corrective measures accordingly.

Additional Chief Secretary Punjab informed that the prices of tomatoes were fluctuating due to seasonal factors but it will stabilize in coming weeks.

He further briefed that the prices in the 360 sahulat bazar are low as compared to open market. He also informed that government of Punjab was releasing wheat as per policy as a result the atta prices have stabilized.

The Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa informed that they were releasing five thousand tons wheat daily as a result the prices of wheat flour bag have come down by Rs20 to 30 in the market.

It was also informed that local production of tomatoes in KP has started coming in the market, so it is expected that in coming weeks the supply of tomatoes would increase significantly which would bring major decline in the price.

The Punjab and the Sindh governments also briefed about the new crushing season of sugarcane and underlined that price of sugar would be reduced further due to availability of the local produce in the coming months.

MD, USC apprised NPMC about the availability of sufficient stocks of sugar and wheat at the Utility Stores across Pakistan at subsidized price.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Price Stocks Competition Commission Of Pakistan Market Commerce All Government Wheat Tomatoes Flour

Recent Stories

SAIF Zone, HFZA ink deal with SM to support digita ..

30 minutes ago

G20 Summit convenes in unprecedented circumstances ..

1 hour ago

ADDED launches ‘TAHAQAQ’ verification service ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority lays foundation ston ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree organising SLC

2 hours ago

DHA launches 9th edition of &#039;My Blood, for My ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.