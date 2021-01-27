UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 11:40 PM

Hafeez hails UK support for economic development of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh on Wednesday hailed the government and people of the United Kingdom for their support and assistance for the economic development of Pakistan.

He was talking to British High Commissioner Christian Turner, who along with Head of Development Annabel Gerry called on him here at his office, a Finance Ministry press release said.

The minister hoped that economic relations would further strengthen between the two countries.

He said the government was pursuing a broad-based economic reform agenda to achieve export-led growth and would like to further deepen trade and economic linkages between the two countries.

He apprised the high commissioner about the socio-economic measures taken by the government to lessen the adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on marginalized segments of the society and thanked him for the assistance extended by the UK to Pakistan in fighting the disease.

The minister expressed condolences to the high commissioner over loss of precious lives due to the COVID-19 pandemic and wished speedy recovery and normalcy with reference to latest surge in coronavirus infections by the new variant in the UK. Opportunities for green financing were also discussed during the meeting to promote collective efforts against the challenges posed by the climate change.

The high commissioner offered all possible help in strengthening efforts of the Government of Pakistan for development of green industry to alleviate negative environmental impact.

