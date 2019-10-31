UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hafeez Shaikh Chairs Meeting

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 11:58 PM

Hafeez Shaikh chairs meeting

Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh Thursday chaired a meeting which was held to discuss the outstanding payments of Independent Power Producers (IPPs).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ):Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh Thursday chaired a meeting which was held to discuss the outstanding payments of Independent Power Producers (IPPs).

The meeting which was also attended by the Governor State Bank of Pakistan, Secretary Finance, Special Secretary Finance and Additional Secretary Ministry of Finance also discussed the issuance of Sukuk and Swap Bonds.

Renowned industrialist Mian Muhammad Mansha and Shahzad Saleem were also present in the meeting, said a press released issued by Ministry of Finance.

The meeting also discussed ways and means to reduce the circular debt in power sector, besides, it also discussed outstanding payments to IPPs and deliberated on different proposals and suggestion for the issuance of Sukuk and Swap Bonds.

It was decided that Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Energy would finalize proposals and suggestions regarding the payment with mutual consultations in two-weeks that would be presented before Economic Coordination Committee of the Cabinet.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Governor State Bank Of Pakistan Cabinet

Recent Stories

Govt introduces landmark legal reforms; entitles C ..

14 minutes ago

Buenos Aires Says Bolsonaro's Reaction to Argentin ..

14 minutes ago

Germany's Merkel Sends Condolences Over Deadly Tra ..

14 minutes ago

EU Allocates Almost $30Mln to Assist Moldova's Pol ..

14 minutes ago

Pedersen to Meet Syria Civil Society Group After 1 ..

19 minutes ago

Pakistan Rejects Split of Kashmir by India

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.