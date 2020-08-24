UrduPoint.com
Hafeez Shaikh Chairs Meeting To Discuss FBR Reforms

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 11:30 PM

Hafeez Shaikh chairs meeting to discuss FBR reforms

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :An important meeting was held here under the chairmanship of Advisor to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr. Abdul Hafeez Sheikh to discuss Federal board or Revenue (FBR) reforms.

According to an FBR statement issued here, the meeting was attended by Advisor to PM on Commerce, Textile and Investment, Abdul Razak Daood, Advisor to PM on Institutional Reforms and Austerity, Dr. Ishrat Hussain, Secretary Finance Division, Chairman FBR Muhammad Javed Ghani, Member IR Operations, Doctor Ashfaq Ahmad, Member Reforms & Modernization, Ambreen Iftikhar and Member IT, Asim Ahmad.

Member Reforms and Modernization gave a detailed presentation to the Committee, the statement added.

It was decided in the meeting that FBR would submit regular reports on revenue collection along with analysis to clearly bifurcate growth patterns in various sectors.

Regarding refunds, new taxpayers, number of POS retailers and resolved complaints, the committee decided that FBR would submit regular reports on this performance indicators region wise to the Finance Division.

The Appellate System and court matters came into discussion as well and it was decided that FBR would revamp its existing Appellate structure to extract maximum stuck-up revenue in litigation at various Appellate Foras like CIR Appeals, ATIR, Courts.

The participants decided that FBR would make all out efforts to fully automate Income Tax Refunds and would submit the progress report to the Finance Division regularly.

The matter of simplification of Income Tax Returns was also discussed in the meeting and It was decided that FBR would simplify the Income Tax Returns on sectoral basis and the progress of simplification measures taken by FBR would be submitted to the Finance Division.

Regarding monitoring of RTOs, CRTOs and LTUs, it was agreed and decided that FBR would submit regular reports to the Ministry of Finance by providing breakdown of the monthly targets and performance along with trend analysis based on sectors.

The meeting participants acknowledged the necessity of publicizing the reform initiatives for awareness of the taxpayers and decided that FBR would make efforts to publicize the reform initiatives and the progress to the taxpayers through mass media to create awareness about the measures taken by FBR.

It was also decided that FBR would also furnish the regular reports about smuggling situation at borders clearly indicating the number and quantity of seized items. The meeting participants agreed to strengthen Integrity Management Unit of FBR to resolve the complaints quickly.

The participants decided that FBR would submit report to the Finance Division regarding the assignment of monthly revenue targets and how they were being monitored and assigned.

Lastly, the meeting also decided to establish a high level Technical Committee in FBR to evaluate all future proposals.

