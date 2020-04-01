UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hafeez Shaikh Directs FBR To Speed Up Refund Process

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 11:56 PM

Hafeez Shaikh directs FBR to speed up refund process

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh Wednesday directed the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairperson to expedite the process of refunds so that the business community was provided with maximum relief

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh Wednesday directed the Federal board of Revenue (FBR) Chairperson to expedite the process of refunds so that the business community was provided with maximum relief.

Chairing a meeting here at the Finance Division through video link with the business community, the adviser assured the business community of his full support during this difficult period.

Adviser to PM on Commerce was also present during the meeting, according to press statement issued by the Finance Minister.

He expressed the hope that the future was more promising for Pakistan's export sector after the crisis.

The advisor also directed that the mechanism for distribution of monetary assistance should ensure transparency and simplicity of procedures so that the poor daily wagers get relief without any complication.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chairperson FBR briefed the meeting that she was personally engaged with her team and business representatives to speed up the matters related to refunds.

The business representatives requested for the speedier refunds for providing them enough liquidity to manage their activities.

The business community shared with the Adviser Finance the current situation of their businesses and the issues they had been facing because of a global slump in business activities.

The participants were briefed that the daily wagers and SME sector was the worst hit during the crisis.

The participants deliberated upon a feasible plan to distribute the amount earmarked in the Prime Minister's relief package for the daily wagers and laborers (Rs 200 billion) to support them in the scenario of lesser business activities in the country.

The participants from the business community committed to take care of their daily wagers with the help of the government and promised to fulfill their social responsibilities in the hour of need.

Among others, the meeting was also participated by Dr. Waqar Massod Khan, Ali Jameel, Mian M. Mansha, Shahid Hussain, Shahzad Saleem, Bashir Ali Muhammad, Ali Habib, Aurangzeb, Tariq Saigol, Almas Hyder, Shahid Soorty, Fawad Anwer, Saqib Sherazi, Tariq Habib and senior officials of Ministries of Finance, Commerce and FBR.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Business Poor FBR Commerce From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Ministerial Development Council reviews national i ..

1 hour ago

UAE Ports sound &#039;Horns of Hope&#039; in solid ..

2 hours ago

Ministry of Economy, cooperatives discuss stock le ..

2 hours ago

UAE telecom subscribers hit 23.67 mn in 2019

2 hours ago

DR Congo in mourning after funeral parties banned

5 minutes ago

Dr.Sania Nishtar briefs Prime Minster on Ehsas Eme ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.