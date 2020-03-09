Hafeez Shaikh endorses proposal for improving project management

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh on Monday endorsed the proposal prepared by the Planning Commission for enhancing efficiency and improving project management

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh on Monday endorsed the proposal prepared by the Planning Commission for enhancing efficiency and improving project management.

Chairing a meeting in this regard, the advisor said that the proposal, prepared by the Planning Commission with assistance from Finance and Economic Affairs Divisions in collaboration with relevant stakeholders, should be sent to The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) for approval and implementation.

Among others, Advisers to PM on Institutional Reforms and Austerity & Petroleum Dr. Ishrat Hussain and Nadeem Baber were present in the meeting.

On the occasion, Deputy Chairman Planning Commission, M. Jahanzeb Khan gave a detailed briefing on the process that would help in better project management with empowering the managers, moving from input control to output and outcome monitoring, reducing unnecessary steps in approval processes, improving monitoring oversight and troubleshooting capability.

The Deputy Chairman briefed that the existing development process based on Development Manual designed in 1987, amended in 1997 was not sufficient to meet emerging needs i.e. climate change mitigation, risk management, public private partnership etc.

He said that keeping in view the current requirements, a framework to improve development process/project management was prepared by Planning Commission, adding that the Development Manual would be updated based on these recommendations.

The main idea behind it being efficiency and compressing unnecessary controls,he added.