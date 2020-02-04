Hafeez Shaikh for enhancing bilateral trade with Iran

Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh Tuesday said Pakistan wanted to enhance brotherly relations with Iran and bilateral trade and investment were the potential areas for furthering this cooperation

He said this while talking to Ambassador of Iran to Pakistan Seyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini who called on the adviser here according to a press release.

Both the sides discussed various ways and means to enhance mutual cooperation and enhance bilateral trade and investment ties.

The adviser referred to recent efforts made by Pakistan as well as statements made by Prime Minister Imran Khan for ensuring regional peace by saying that any escalation of tension was harmful for the regional peace and Pakistan would keep playing its role for any possible facilitation to deescalate the situation.

Ambassador of Iran thanked Pakistan for its support and hoped the bilateral relations between the two countries would further grow in diversified fields, only trade, banking and investment.