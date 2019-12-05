UrduPoint.com
Hafeez Shaikh Reviews Progress On Sales Tax Refunds Payment To Exporters

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 10:35 PM

Hafeez Shaikh reviews progress on Sales Tax refunds payment to exporters

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh met a group of leading businessmen representing various export sectors contributing nearly US $ 2 billion exports, to discuss and review progress on the issues pertaining to payment of Sales Tax refunds to exporters

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh met a group of leading businessmen representing various export sectors contributing nearly US $ 2 billion exports, to discuss and review progress on the issues pertaining to payment of Sales Tax refunds to exporters.

According to press statement issued by the Finance Ministry here Thursday, the Adviser to Adviser Commerce Mr. Ali Habib, Chairman Federal board of Revenue (FBR) Syed Shabbar Zaidi and Secretary Finance Naveed Kamran Baloch were also present in the meeting which was attended by leading exporters from Lahore and Karachi.

These exporters included Shahid Soorty, Musaadiq Zulqarnain, Fawad Anwer, Shahid Abdullah, Bashir Ali Mohammad, Rizwan Dewan, Asif Tata, Ahmed Ibrahim, Sameer Chinoy and Khurram Mukhtar.

During the meeting, various proposals were put forward from the businessmen and exporters, FBR was advised to work more aggressively on reforming and simplifying the processes through automation for early and prompt payment of sales tax refunds.

He informed the businessmen that he had already constituted a committee comprising officials from FBR and members of APTMA to simplify the Form-H within the next few days to make it simpler and easy for the exporters claiming sales tax refunds.

