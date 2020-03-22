UrduPoint.com
Hafeez Shaikh, Sania Nishtar Discuss Relief Package

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 22nd March 2020 | 05:20 PM

Hafeez Shaikh, Sania Nishtar discuss relief package

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2020 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh Sunday met Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Dr. Sania Nishtar to discuss and finalise the contours of the special relief package being prepared by the government for the people in the wake of coronavirus epidemic.

During the meeting, different options and proposals as part of the proposed package were discussed, according to press statement issued by the Finance Ministry here.

Secretary Finance Naveed Akram Baloch, Special Secretary Finance Omar Hamid Khan and other senior officers of the Finance Division also attended the meeting.

