UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hafeez Shaikh Thanks China For Helping Overcome Coronavirus

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 06:29 PM

Hafeez Shaikh thanks China for helping overcome Coronavirus

Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh Tuesday thanked Chinese government for supporting Pakistan in its fight against coronavirus pandemic by providing medical equipment and helping in treatment of COVID-19 patients

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh Tuesday thanked Chinese government for supporting Pakistan in its fight against coronavirus pandemic by providing medical equipment and helping in treatment of COVID-19 patients.

The advisor was talking to Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing, according to press statement issued by the Finance Ministry here.

During the meeting issues of mutual interest came up to discussion while both the dignitaries agreed to further enhance cooperation in different fields of economy.

On the occasion, the Ambassador assured the advisor that China would do its best to help Pakistan tackle the situation arising out of coronavirus spread.

He also expressed resolve of his government to further strengthen friendly relations between the two countries.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister China Government Best Coronavirus

Recent Stories

NAB team arrives outside the residence of Shehbaz ..

38 minutes ago

Cebu Pacific operates special repatriation flights ..

39 minutes ago

UK, France Discuss Joint Efforts to Battle COVID-1 ..

1 minute ago

Governor Balochistan condoles death of renowned po ..

1 minute ago

Global stocks jump on easing coronavirus crisis

1 minute ago

Afghan Health Ministry Confirms 759 New COVID-19 C ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.