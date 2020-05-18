Hafeez Sheikh says govt is preparing the budget for next fiscal year.

(@fidahassanain)

The Advisor to PM on Finance has sought suggestions from all the stake holders for upcoming budget.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 18th, 2020) The government is preparing the budget for the next financial year in light of the situation arising out of the coronavirus pandemic, Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh said Monday.

He said the government would consider suggestions of all stakes holders, pointing out that steps were being taken to address the issues damaging national economy.

He was chairing a high level meeting on budget in Islamabad.

Hafeez sheikh said they wanted to fix loopholes in the country’s tax collection system.

Dr. Ikramul Haq presented suggestions to improve the tax collection system and to widen the tax base by using data of markets and commerce and industry chambers during the virtual meeting.

FBR Chairperson, former Finance Secretary Waqar Masood and others attended the meeting.

Earlier, on May 15, Abdul Hafeez Sheikh chaired a meeting to review the economic outlook amid fears of Coronavirus and budget preparation for the new fiscal year.

Sheikh urged exhibition of responsibility into financial affairs in view of the alarming situation of the national economy in upcoming budget FY2020-21 and impact of the virus on the national economy.