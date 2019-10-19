Hafeez Sheikh says National economy on right track

(@fidahassanain)

Adviser to PM on finance is currently visiting the US and holding meeting with international economists.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/ UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-19th Oct, 2019) The national economy was put on the path of stability following the effective steps of the Federal government, Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Abdul Hafeez Shaikh said on Saturday.



Accordinng to the reports, Abdul Hafeez Shaikh made this statement while holding a meeting with the Asian Development Bank (ADB) President Takehiko Nakao in Washington. Hafeez Sheikh is currently in the US to attend an informal meeting of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) finance ministers that focused on trade facilitation within the region.Top officials of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), World Bank (WB) and Asian Development Bank (ADB) also met him.



During their meeting, Pakistani officials led by Hafeez Sheikh met ADB’s top official and exchanged views on ongoing and future projects with the assistance of the development bank.

Hafeez Shaikh told the ADB President about the steps taken by the government to curtail the current account and capital account deficits.

Nakao said the Asian Development Bank is an important financial partner of Pakistan and acknowledged the structural reforms undertaken by Pakistan towards economic stabilisation.

The development bank would continue its assistance to Pakistan, he assured the delegation. The finance adviser along with the delegation also met with WB’s Vice President of South Asian Region, Hartwig Schafer, and his team in Washington. World Bank’s portfolio in Pakistan was also reviewed during the meeting and the discussion as how to stregthen cooperation.