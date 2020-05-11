UrduPoint.com
Hafeez Sheikh To Chair Cabinet Economic Coordination Committee Today

Mon 11th May 2020 | 02:50 PM

Hafeez Sheikh to chair Cabinet Economic Coordination Committee today

The sources say the meeting would take advantage of the reduction in oil prices while considering the summary of purchase of oil at lower prices with the issue of petroleum levy on LPG.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 11th, 2020) Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance Hafeez Sheikh would chair the meeting of Cabinet Economic Coordination Committee today, the sources said here on Monday.

They said that the meeting would take advantage of the reduction in oil prices while considering the summary of purchase of oil at lower prices along with the issue of petroleum levy on LPG.

They said that meeting would also deliberate on considering mobile device manufacturer policy and supply of wheat to Azad Jammu and Kashmir from Pasco reserves.

The meeting, the sources said, would also review the implementation of the Prime Minister's Economic Relief Package. The proposal of the Ministry of Defense was also likely to be approved, they added.

