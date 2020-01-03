UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hafeez Thanks Abu Dhabi Crown Prince For $200 Mln Support

Umer Jamshaid 58 seconds ago Fri 03rd January 2020 | 12:29 PM

Hafeez thanks Abu Dhabi crown prince for $200 mln support

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh thanked Sheikh Muhammed Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces for announcing $200 Million support to Pakistan after meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ):Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh thanked Sheikh Muhammed Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces for announcing $200 Million support to Pakistan after meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The money would be spent on small business promotion and jobs, the Advisor said in a tweet.

"This support is testimony to the expanding economic relations and friendship between our countries," he tweeted.

Earlier, the Crown Prince directed the Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development, Khalifa Fund, to allocate US$200 million to support small and medium-sized enterprises (MEs) in Pakistan.

This initiative aims to encourage innovation in projects and support entrepreneurship, to assist the government in its efforts to bring economic stability.

The initiative is also part of the close ties between the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Pakistan and the keenness of the leaderships of both the countries to further strengthen these relations.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Business UAE Abu Dhabi Enterprise United Arab Emirates Money Government Million Jobs Mohammed Bin Zayed

Recent Stories

52% Pakistanis believe that Nawaz Sharif went to L ..

16 minutes ago

Army Chief’s extension: Bill for amendment in Ar ..

24 minutes ago

Porter shines in Nuggets victory, Clippers and Hea ..

56 seconds ago

Black box of crashed Taiwan military chopper locat ..

2 minutes ago

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping intelligence rep ..

2 minutes ago

Building collapse claims three lives in Sukkar

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.