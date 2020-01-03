Hafeez thanks Abu Dhabi crown prince for $200 mln support

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh thanked Sheikh Muhammed Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces for announcing $200 Million support to Pakistan after meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ):Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh thanked Sheikh Muhammed Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces for announcing $200 Million support to Pakistan after meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The money would be spent on small business promotion and jobs, the Advisor said in a tweet.

"This support is testimony to the expanding economic relations and friendship between our countries," he tweeted.

Earlier, the Crown Prince directed the Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development, Khalifa Fund, to allocate US$200 million to support small and medium-sized enterprises (MEs) in Pakistan.

This initiative aims to encourage innovation in projects and support entrepreneurship, to assist the government in its efforts to bring economic stability.

The initiative is also part of the close ties between the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Pakistan and the keenness of the leaderships of both the countries to further strengthen these relations.