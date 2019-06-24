UrduPoint.com
Hafeez Thanks Amir Qater For Announcing $3 Bln Investments In Pakistan

Muhammad Irfan 26 seconds ago Mon 24th June 2019 | 05:32 PM

Hafeez thanks Amir Qater for announcing $3 bln investments in Pakistan

Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs, Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh Monday expressed gratitude to the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani for announcing US $3 billion in deposits and direct investments for Pakistan.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2019 )

He thanked the Amir Qatar for his affirmation to further develop relations between Qatar and Pakistan.

"Want to thank the Emir of Qatar HRH Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani for announcing US $3 Billion in deposits and direct investments for Pakistan and for Qatar's affirmation to further develop relations between the two countries," the advisor tweeted.

